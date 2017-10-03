It Takes Two



“A story that’s both lighthearted and emotionally compelling….Jenny Holiday is one of my new favorite authors!”

Wendy Liube delighted to be her best friend’s maid of honor. But after years spent avoiding the bride’s brother – aka the boy who once broke her heart – she’s now trapped with him during an endless amount of wedding festivities. Luckily she’s had time to perfect her poker face, and engaging Noah Denning in a littlecompetition might just prove that she’s over him for good…Noah Denning is determined to make his little sister’s wedding memorable. But it seems Wendy is trying to outdo him at every turn. Challenging each other was always something he and Wendy did right, so when she proposes they compete to see who can throw the best bachelor or bachelorette party in Sin City, Noah takes the bait – and ups the stakes. Because this time around, he wants Wendy for keeps. And when you’re fighting for love, all bets are off.“Marvelously memorable characters.” —“Highly recommend thistale, it’s sure tolong after the last page is turned!”“Heartfelt and sexy,is further proof of Holiday’s remarkable talent.”