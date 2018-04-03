Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
MERRILY EVER AFTER
A NOVELLA
These newlyweds are in for a big surprise in this delightful holiday novella from the USA Today bestselling author known for her “unputdownable contemporary romances” (Booklist).Read More
Elise Maxwell is loving her first Christmas with her husband, Jay Smith. So far, newlywed life has been filled with laughter and lots of steamy marital “bliss.” But when Elise discovers she’s accidentally, against-all-odds pregnant, happily-ever-after screeches to a halt. Although she sees it as a Christmas miracle, Elise knows her new husband might not agree…
Jay never wanted to be a father. In fact, he’s avoided it his entire life, worried he’d repeat the patterns of his own messed-up childhood. He’s madly in love with Elise and, until now, he thought they were on the same page about not having children. But her surprise pregnancy changes everything. Elise is suddenly committed to parenthood, and Jay knows he can’t lose her. Facing his deepest fears will be difficult, but with a little holiday magic, Jay might be able to prove to Elise that – as a family – they’re destined to live merrily ever after.
“Holiday writes a story full of warmth and affection… a magical amuse-bouche of a tale.” — USA Today, Happy Ever After
Praise for the Bridesmaids Behaving Badly series: “Satisfying.” —New York Times Book Review on One and Only
“The perfect rom-com.” — Refinery29 on One and Only
“A summer read more satisfying than a poolside popsicle.” — Entertainment Weekly on It Takes Two
“Romantic comedy at its best.” — The Washington Post on It Takes Two
“Witty, sexy and wonderfully entertaining.” –USA Today, Happy Ever After on It Takes Two
Edition: Digital original
"One and Only is a satisfying iteration of the contemporary bridezilla subgenre."—The New York Times Book Review
"The book's addictive combination of memorable characters, polished writing seasoned with deliciously acerbic wit, and some off-the-charts hot love scenes aptly demonstrates that when it comes to creating unputdownable contemporary romances, Holiday is in it to win it."—Booklist, starred review on One and Only
"Get ready to laugh, swoon and fall in love.... A sweet and spicy read that kicks off a new series in style!"—RT Book Reviews on One and Only
"Jenny Holiday takes the best aspects of romance and creates a comedic masterpiece....Let the good times roll with this laugh out loud funfest."—NightOwlReviews.com, Reviewer Top Pick on One and Only
"Unforgettable and adorable characters, sizzling chemistry, romantic and heartwarming romance all wrapped up in one pageturning story--what else are you waiting for? Pick this one up now!"—TheRomanceReviews.com on One and Only
"Delightfully sexy and sweet, Holiday knows how to deliver the perfect combination of sexual tension and happily-ever-after."—Lauren Layne, New York Times bestselling author on One and Only
"One and Only is FANTASTIC! A great start to a new series. Compelling characters, tons of heat, loads of heart. I highly recommend!"—M. O'Keefe, USA Today bestselling author
"Holiday's books are on my favorites shelf with Jennifer Crusie, Julie James and Rachel Gibson. Funny, light, romantic reading. Absolute perfection from meet cute to epilogue."—Rachel Cross, author of Rock Him
"Holiday writes a story full of warmth and affection... a magical amuse-bouche of a tale."—USA Today, Happy Ever After on Merrily Ever After