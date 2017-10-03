Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
It Takes Two
This USA Today bestselling author “charms with an irresistible romantic comedy” (Entertainment Weekly) that proves when best man and maid of honor compete, what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas…
Wendy Liu should be delighted to be her best friend’s maid of honor. But after years spent avoiding the bride’s brother – aka the boy who once broke her heart – she’s now trapped with him during an endless amount of wedding festivities. Luckily she’s had time to perfect her poker face, and engaging Noah Denning in a little friendly competition might just prove that she’s over him for good…
Noah Denning is determined to make his little sister’s wedding memorable. But it seems Wendy is trying to outdo him at every turn. Challenging each other was always something he and Wendy did right, so when she proposes they compete to see who can throw the best bachelor or bachelorette party in Sin City, Noah takes the bait – and ups the stakes. Because this time around, he wants Wendy for keeps. And when you’re fighting for love, all bets are off. “Romantic comedy at its best.” — The Washington Post
“A witty, sexy and wonderfully entertaining romantic comedy.” –USA Today, Happy Ever After “Holiday combines class and sass with a hefty dose of humor.” –Publishers Weekly
“Marvelously memorable characters.” — BooklistWhat readers are saying about It Takes Two:“Highly recommend this charming tale, it’s sure to leave you smiling long after the last page is turned!”
“Heartfelt and sexy, It Takes Two is further proof of Holiday’s remarkable talent.”
“A story that’s both lighthearted and emotionally compelling….Jenny Holiday is one of my new favorite authors!”
"Holiday is a consummate master of witty banter...It Takes Two is a fizzy, delectable delight and the most divine escape of the year."— Entertainment Weekly
"Jenny Holiday turns up the heat and the charm for a summer read more satisfying than a poolside popsicle.... It's hard to imagine finding a more delightful summer escape."—Entertainment Weekly on It Takes Two
"This isromantic comedy at its best, complete with clever, sexy banter, a vibrant cast of characters, (and) a wedding that is a character in itself."—The Washington Post on It Takes Two
"It Takes Two is a witty, sexy and wonderfully entertaining romantic comedy."—USA Today, Happy Ever After
"Holiday combines class and sass with a hefty dose of humor.... Holiday doesn't skimp on burning-hot scenes of passion, and this winning hero and heroine will take up residence in readers' hearts."—Publishers Weekly on It Takes Two
"(An) irresistible mix of lively, piquantly witty writing; sharply etched, marvelously memorable characters; and some completely combustible love scenes that are guaranteed to leave burn marks on readers' fingers." —Booklist, starred review on It Takes Two
Top Pick! "The combination of laughs and emotional moments is what makes me love picking up a romance by Jenny Holiday.... With engaging secondary characters, a fun and timely plot (wedding fever!) and a sexy romance, It Takes Two is a delight. I can't wait to read the next in the series!"—Harlequin Junkie, Top Pick
Desert Isle Keeper! "It Takes Two is an excellent romance.... Check it out, you won't regret it!"—All About Romance
"One and Only is a satisfying iteration of the contemporary bridezilla subgenre."—The New York Times Book Review
"The perfect rom-com."—Refinery29 on One and Only
"The book's addictive combination of memorable characters, polished writing seasoned with deliciously acerbic wit, and some off-the-charts hot love scenes aptly demonstrates that when it comes to creating unputdownable contemporary romances, Holiday is in it to win it."—Booklist, starred review on One and Only
"Get ready to laugh, swoon and fall in love.... A sweet and spicy read that kicks off a new series in style!"—RT Book Reviews on One and Only
"Delightfully sexy and sweet, Holiday knows how to deliver the perfect combination of sexual tension and happily-ever-after."—Lauren Layne, New York Times bestselling author on One and Only
"One and Only is FANTASTIC! A great start to a new series. Compelling characters, tons of heat, loads of heart. I highly recommend!"—M. O'Keefe, USA Today bestselling author
"Jenny Holiday takes the best aspects of romance and creates a comedic masterpiece.... Let the good times roll with this laugh out loud funfest."—NightOwlReviews.com, Reviewer Top Pick on One and Only
"Unforgettable and adorable characters, sizzling chemistry, romantic and heartwarming romance all wrapped up in one pageturning story--what else are you waiting for? Pick this one up now!"—TheRomanceReviews.com on One and Only
"Holiday's books are on my favorites shelf with Jennifer Crusie, Julie James and Rachel Gibson. Funny, light, romantic reading. Absolute perfection from meet cute to epilogue."—Rachel Cross, author of Rock Him