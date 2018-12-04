What Makes You Feel Loved?Better understand yourself and your relationships by finding out what your love language is when it comes to being served.For each pair of statements choose the response that best suits your personality.The act of service that matches your personality is other people's time.My grandpa was the master of discovering the ways people like to be served. For example, Grandpa used to take me on trips whenever he was invited to speak to groups of people. We traveled all over the world together. We would sit at a cool restaurant for hours, and I would ask him questions. In fact, it was on these trips that I received much of the wisdom I share with you all in my book. He understood that serving with his time was important to me. For a more in-depth analysis, take the test outlined in my new book Real Life Love.The act of service that matches your personality is receiving gifts!My grandpa was the master of discovering the ways people like to be served. For example, when my sister Hannah was growing up, Grandpa would take her to Target on a weekly date. He would sit in the Barbie section for hours upon hours as she decided whether to get the Barbie Malibu set or the Barbie Jet Plane set. Grandpa understood Hannah’s love language, and, to this day, she likes to be served with a financial investment. For a more in-depth analysis, take the test outlined in my new book Real Life Love.For the pair of statements choose the response that best suits your personality. For the pair of statements choose the response that best suits your personality. For the pair of statements choose the response that best suits your personality. For the pair of statements choose the response that best suits your personality. For the pair of statements choose the response that best suits your personality.