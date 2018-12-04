Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Buy Now

Amazon
ChristianBook.com
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Walmart

What Leaders and Pastors Are Saying:

“So honest, and incredibly practical. This book is perfect if you want to learn how to have relationships that count.”

—Gary D. Chapman, Ph.D., bestselling author of The 5 Love Languages

 

"This easy, practical, but powerful message from Michael Gibson will breathe life into all your relationships."

 —Christine Caine, founder of A21 and Propel Women

 

"[Michael] has seen firsthand what happens when we love like God loves—and he’s sharing those lessons with you."

—Dave Ramsey, bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio show host

 

“If you really want to learn to win with people, you need to first learn to win in your relationshipsReal Life Love takes readers into the details of how to do just that.”

—John C. Maxwell, author, speaker and coach

 

“Without question, Gary Smalley’s legacy continues in the lives of his family, friends, and all those his incredible ministry has impacted over the years. His grandson, Michael Gibson, is a carrier of this legacy – inspiring readers afresh to embrace relationships and love as God created and called us to.”

—Brian Houston, global senior pastor of Hillsong Church

 

“With down-to-earth wisdom, relatable anecdotes, and a faithfulness to Scripture’s teaching, Michael Gibson examines what it looks like to enjoy thriving, healthy relationships rooted in genuine, Christlike love.”

—Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family

 

“This impactful book challenges us to take a deeper look at our relationships. You will never be the same.”

—Chris Hodges, senior pastor of Church of the Highlands; author of Fresh Air and The Daniel Dilemma

 

"In Real Life Love, Michael Gibson provides a practical blueprint for developing truly authentic relationships."

— Michael Hyatt, New York Times bestselling author

Michael Gibson Author Photo

Meet The Author: Michael Gibson

Michael Gibson is an Emmy® Award-winning television personality, author, and communicator. His popular blog and podcast help thousands learn how to have relationships that count. As the grandson of relationship expert and bestselling author Gary Smalley, Michael uses his knowledge and experiences from speaking alongside his grandpa at his conferences since he was ten years old and growing up as the son of marriage pastors to call others into deeper, fuller relationships. He calls the Ozark Mountains of Missouri home.

Discover More

Learn More About Real Life Love:

From the grandson of world-famous marriage expert Gary Smalley comes a practical and hope-filled guide to building great relationships.
 
No one in history has seen a world like this. Never before has information been so accessible. Never before have people lived as long, enjoyed fuller bank accounts, or been more connected. Yet, we live in a world where relationships remain unfulfilled. People aren’t happy. Marriages are falling apart. And the so-called “strongest relationships” we have are built on a simple swipe to the right.

So, what’s the problem? If anyone can answer this impending question, it’s Michael Gibson. Growing up with a front row seat to the life and marriage of his grandfather, best-selling author and speaker Gary Smalley, Michael witnessed firsthand what it truly takes to build a life filled with great relationships. Providing a modern take on time-tested wisdom for a new generation, Michael challenges us to push past the fake, heal the pain in our hearts, and move into a love that is real through 7 practical principles:

 

  • Honor others
  • Identify anger
  • Forgive
  • Celebrate in the midst of trials
  • Understand the power of God’s Word
  • Be second in a world of firsts
  • Identify the personalities of others to foster understanding

 

By the end of REAL LIFE LOVE, you will learn to love and be loved like never before, understand why you’ve been holding back on experiencing amazing relationships from the beginning, and ensure that the love of your life won’t just come into your life but stay in your life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Real Life Love

Real Life Love

Saying Goodbye to the Fairytale and Hello to True Relationships

by

Foreword by

From the grandson of world-famous marriage expert Gary Smalley comes a practical and hope-filled guide to building great relationships.

No one in history has seen a world like this. Never before has information been so accessible. Never before have people lived as long, enjoyed fuller bank accounts, or been more connected. Yet, we live in a world where relationships remain unfulfilled. People aren’t happy. Marriages are falling apart. And the so-called “strongest relationships” we have are built on a simple swipe to the right.

So, what’s the problem? If anyone can answer this impending question, it’s Michael Gibson. Growing up with a front row seat to the life and marriage of his grandfather, best-selling author and speaker Gary Smalley, Michael witnessed firsthand what it truly takes to build a life filled with great relationships. Providing a modern take on time-tested wisdom for a new generation, Michael challenges us to push past the fake, heal the pain in our hearts, and move into a love that is real through 7 practical principles:
  1. Honor others
  2. Identify anger
  3. Forgive
  4. Celebrate in the midst of trials
  5. Understand the power of God’s Word
  6. Be second in a world of firsts
  7. Identify the personalities of others to foster understanding
By the end of REAL LIFE LOVE, you will learn to love and be loved like never before, understand why you’ve been holding back on experiencing amazing relationships from the beginning, and ensure that the love of your life won’t just come into your life but stay in your life.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Relationships

On Sale: August 27th 2019

Price: $22.98

ISBN-13: 9781549148965

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged