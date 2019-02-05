When Mike Pence set out on the vice presidential campaign trail, his daughter Charlotte knew the next 100 days would be exciting and challenging. But she also knew that her father-a dedicated public servant-would succeed because he’d cling to his faith, his love for America, and his family every step of the way.





New York Times bestselling author Charlotte Pence pays tribute to her father, revealing the lessons he has taught her from his rich spiritual life. Through favorite memories from childhood and vivid moments captured on the campaign trail, like the times she helped her dad prepare for debates, Charlotte offers a compelling story of love, hope, and how to overcome adversity. Featuring a foreword from Vice President Mike Pence and a sixteen-page color photo spread, Where You Go is an uplifting celebration of family that will inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds.





