Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Wild Miami
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Wild Miami

Explore the Amazing Nature in and Around South Florida

by TJ Morrell

by Shannon Jones

by Brian Diaz

by Fernando Bretos

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Feb 28, 2023

Page Count

376 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260112

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Regional

Description

A vibrant, family-friendly guide to the unexpected nature found in and around Miami.

Miami may be a bustling city with a vibrant nightlife, but its wildlife is just as wild, if you know where to look. Wild Miami reveals the amazing ecology of this tropical metropolis. Equal parts natural history, field guide, and trip planner, Wild Miami has something for everyone. This handy yet extensive guide looks at the factors that shape local nature and profiles over 100 local species, from beautiful flowers and towering palm trees to manatees and green treefrogs, spotted sunfish, and great blue heron. Also included are descriptions of day trips that help you explore natural wonders on hiking trails and beaches, in public parks, and in your own backyard. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less