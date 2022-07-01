Free shipping on orders $35+

Wild Miami
Wild Miami

Explore the Amazing Nature in and Around South Florida

by TJ Morrell

by Shannon Jones

by Brian Diaz

by Fernando Bretos

On Sale

Jan 3, 2023

Page Count

376 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781643260747

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Regional

Description

A vibrant, family-friendly guide to the unexpected nature found in and around Miami.

Miami may be a bustling city with a vibrant nightlife, but its wildlife is just as wild, if you know where to look. Wild Miami reveals the amazing ecology of this tropical metropolis. Equal parts natural history, field guide, and trip planner, Wild Miami has something for everyone. This handy yet extensive guide looks at the factors that shape local nature and profiles over 100 local species, from beautiful flowers and towering palm trees to manatees and green treefrogs, spotted sunfish, and great blue heron. Also included are descriptions of day trips that help you explore natural wonders on hiking trails and beaches, in public parks, and in your own backyard. 

What's Inside

