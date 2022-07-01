This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A vibrant, family-friendly guide to the unexpected nature found in and around Philadelphia.



Philadelphia may seem like a concrete jungle, but in reality, it's full of amazing wildlife. You just need to know where to find it! Equal parts natural history, field guide, and trip planner, Wild Philly has something for everyone. This handy yet extensive guide looks at the factors that shape local nature and profiles over 100 local species, from beautiful flowers and towering trees to majestic birds and surprising city-dwellers like coyotes and red foxes. Also included are descriptions of day trips that help you explore natural wonders on hiking trails, in public parks, and in your own backyard.