Mike Weilbacher

Mike Weilbacher is the executive director of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Philadelphia, the region’s largest and oldest nature center. An environmental educator with 40 years of experience teaching through nature walks, lectures, newspaper essays, theatrical performances, and radio. Since 1988, he has appeared as “Mike the All-Natural Science Guy” on an award-winning live children’s radio show, talking to children about nature and the environment. Mike has been a keynote speaker at state and national education conferences, speaking before groups like the National Science Teachers Association, the Pennsylvania Association for Environmental Educators, the National Association of Interpretation, and the Association of Nature Center Administrators.