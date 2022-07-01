This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 29, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Dallas-Fort Worth is more than just a bustling metroplex, it's full of amazing wildlife. You just need to know where to find it! Equal parts natural history, field guide, and trip planner, Wild DFW has something for everyone. This handy yet extensive guide looks at the factors that shape local nature and profiles over 100 local species, from American basket-flowers and pecan trees to bald eagles, nine-banded armadillos, and Texas spiny lizards. Also included are descriptions of day trips that help you explore natural wonders on hiking trails, in public parks, and in your own backyard.