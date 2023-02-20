Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Wild Houston
Wild Houston

Explore the Amazing Nature in and around the Bayou City

by Suzanne Simpson

by John Williams

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643261119

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Regional

Description

Houston is more than just a bustling metroplex, it's full of amazing wildlife. You just need to know where to find it! Equal parts natural history, field guide, and trip planner, Wild Houston has something for everyone. This handy yet extensive guide looks at the factors that shape local nature and profiles over 100 local species, from the Barred Owl and the Western Rat Snake to the Houston Burrowing Crayfish, the Rainbow Scareb, and the Nine-banded Armadillo. Also included are descriptions of day trips that help you explore natural wonders on hiking trails, in public parks, and in your own backyard. 

