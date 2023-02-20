Suzanne Simpson

Suzanne Simpson is a Houston-based ecologist working to protect the natural landscapes that define Texas. She maintains certification as a professional ecologist from the Ecological Society of America and is a trained Texas Master Naturalist. Her favorite moments outdoors include hiking with her hound and finding snakes, but not at the same time.



John Williams is a sixth-generation Texan, born and raised in Victoria. He works with one of Texas’ premier environmental and restoration companies as a lead biologist to support biological studies, threatened and endangered species assessments, environmental planning, and stream/wetland mitigation. A long-time member of the East Texas Herpetological Society, his photos have appeared in several natural history books and journals.

