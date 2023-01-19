Free shipping on orders $35+

Wild Philly
Wild Philly

Explore the Amazing Nature in and Around Philadelphia

by Mike Weilbacher

On Sale

Feb 28, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260129

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Regional

Description

A vibrant, family-friendly guide to the unexpected nature found in and around Philadelphia.

Philadelphia may seem like a concrete jungle, but in reality, it's full of amazing wildlife. You just need to know where to find it!  Equal parts natural history, field guide, and trip planner, Wild Philly has something for everyone. This handy yet extensive guide looks at the factors that shape local nature and profiles over 100 local species, from beautiful flowers and towering trees to majestic birds and surprising city-dwellers like coyotes and red foxes. Also included are descriptions of day trips that help you explore natural wonders on hiking trails, in public parks, and in your own backyard. 

