TJ Morrell

Brian Diaz is the Coordinator for the Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) program at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. Fernando Bretos is a conservation scientist and manager of the Wider Caribbean Region at the Ocean Foundation. Shannon Jones is the Conservation Programs Manager at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. TJ Morrell is a freelance writer with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida.

