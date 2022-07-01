Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

50 Hikes with Kids New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

50 Hikes with Kids New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey

by Wendy Gorton

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 13, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 13, 2022

Page Count

284 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260020

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Regional

Description

Spark a love of nature!

Handcrafted for caregivers that want to spark a love of nature, 50 Hikes with Kids highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. These hikes are perfect for little legs—they are all under five miles and have an elevation gain of 900 feet of less. Every entry includes the essential details: easy-to-read, trustworthy directions; a detailed map; hike length and elevation gain; bathroom access; and where to grab a bite to eat nearby. Full-color photographs highlight the fun things to see along the trail.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

50 Hikes with Kids