Wendy Gorton

Wendy holds a master’s degree in learning technologies and is a former classroom teacher. As part of her quest to bring science education alive, she worked as a National Geographic Fellow in Australia researching Tasmanian devils, a PolarTREC teacher researcher in archaeology in Alaska, an Earthwatch teacher fellow in the Bahamas and New Orleans, and a GoNorth! teacher explorer studying climate change via dogsled in Finland, Norway, and Sweden. Today, she is a global education consultant who has traveled to more than fifty countries to design programs, build communities, and train other educators to do the same.

Nina Palmo is a Nordic-born, Midwestern-raised, Texas denizen. She teaches sociology at a large university and blogs about attachment parenting, alternative schooling, and intentional living at Raising Wildflower Kids. She lives in the Austin, Texas area with her husband and two daughters