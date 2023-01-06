Free shipping on $35+
Wendy Gorton
Wendy holds a master’s degree in learning technologies and is a former classroom teacher. As part of her quest to bring science education alive, she worked as a National Geographic Fellow in Australia researching Tasmanian devils, a PolarTREC teacher researcher in archaeology in Alaska, an Earthwatch teacher fellow in the Bahamas and New Orleans, and a GoNorth! teacher explorer studying climate change via dogsled in Finland, Norway, and Sweden. Today, she is a global education consultant who has traveled to more than fifty countries to design programs, build communities, and train other educators to do the same.
Nina Palmo is a Nordic-born, Midwestern-raised, Texas denizen. She teaches sociology at a large university and blogs about attachment parenting, alternative schooling, and intentional living at Raising Wildflower Kids. She lives in the Austin, Texas area with her husband and two daughters
By the Author
50 Hikes with Kids Texas
Handcrafted for caregivers that want to spark a love of nature, 50 Hikes with Kids Texas highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in the Lone Star State. These…
50 Hikes with Kids Utah and Nevada
Handcrafted for caregivers that want to spark a love of nature, 50 Hikes with Kids highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in Utah and Nevada. These hikes are…