Free shipping on $35+

50 Hikes with Kids Texas
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

50 Hikes with Kids Texas

by Wendy Gorton

by Nina Palmo

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

300 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781643261614

Genre

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Hiking

Description

Handcrafted for caregivers that want to spark a love of nature, 50 Hikes with Kids Texas highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in the Lone Star State. These hikes are perfect for little legs—they are all under five miles and have an elevation gain of 900 feet of less. Every entry includes the essential details: easy-to-read, trustworthy directions; a detailed map kids can navigate on their own; hike length and elevation gain; bathroom access; and where to grab a bite to eat nearby. Full-color photographs highlight the fun things to see along the trail.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

50 Hikes with Kids