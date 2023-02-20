Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

50 Hikes with Kids Texas
by Wendy Gorton

by Nina Palmo

On Sale

Oct 17, 2023

Page Count

300 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643263175

Genre

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Hiking

Description

Handcrafted for caregivers that want to spark a love of nature, 50 Hikes with Kids Texas highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in the Lone Star State. These hikes are perfect for little legs—they are all under five miles and have an elevation gain of 900 feet of less. Every entry includes the essential details: easy-to-read, trustworthy directions; a detailed map kids can navigate on their own; hike length and elevation gain; bathroom access; and where to grab a bite to eat nearby. Full-color photographs highlight the fun things to see along the trail.

What's Inside

