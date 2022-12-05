Free shipping on orders $35+

50 Hikes with Kids Colorado
50 Hikes with Kids Colorado

by Wendy Gorton

by Kristin Tillack

Oct 24, 2023

284 Pages

9781643261508

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Hiking

Description

Handcrafted for caregivers who want to spark a love of nature, 50 Hikes with Kids: Colorado highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in the Centennial State. These hikes are perfect for little legs—they are all under five miles and have an elevation gain of 900 feet of less. Some are even accessible by stroller. Every entry includes the essential details: easy-to-read, trustworthy directions; a detailed map; hike length and elevation gain; natural history factoids to keep kids engaged. Full-color photographs show scavenger hunt items kids are guaranteed to see along the trail.

