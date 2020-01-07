Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Modern Madness
An Owner's Manual
“A real stigma-buster-and a must-read.”
—Elyn Saks, author of the New York Times bestseller
The Center Cannot Hold
Terri Cheney ripped the covers off her secret battle with bipolar disorder in her New York Times bestselling, no-holds-barred memoir, Manic. Now, she blends the same gripping narrative talent with practical advice in Modern Madness.
Cheney flips mental illness inside out, exposing the visceral story of the struggles, stigma, relationship dilemmas, treatments, and recovery techniques she and others have encountered. Sometimes humorous, sometimes harrowing, Modern Madness is the ultimate owner’s manual on mental illness, breaking this complex subject down into readily understandable concepts like Instructions for Use, Troubleshooting, Maintenance, and Warranties. Whether you have a diagnosis, love or work with someone who does, or you’re just trying to understand this emerging phenomenon of our times, Modern Madness is a courageous clarion call for acceptance, both personal and public. With her candid and riveting writing, Cheney delivers more than heartbreak; she promises hope.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Terri Cheney paints a compelling picture of the mind of someone with mental illness, helping us to understand what it must feel like and causing us to sympathize with, not fear, those who suffer. Her book is a real stigma-buster -- and a must-read."—Elyn Saks, author of New York Times bestseller The Center Cannot Hold: My Journey Through Madness, 2009 MacArthur Genius recipient
"I've read dozens of books and articles while researching my documentary about bipolar disorder, "Of Two Minds." Nothing illustrates the humanity of someone living with a mental illness like Terri's stories -- all told with warmth, humor, exquisite language, and unwavering honesty."—Lisa Klein, director, Of Two Minds and The S Word
Praise for Manic
"Cheney's chilling account of her struggle with bipolar disorder brilliantly evokes the brutal nature of her disease. Manic . . . has heart and soul to spare."—People
"Cheney's book is a gut-wrenching ride."—Los Angeles Times
"With evocative imagery . . . Cheney conjures life at the mercy of a brain chemistry that yanks her from 'soul-starving' despair to raucous exuberance, impetuous pursuits to paralyzing lethargy . . . More than a train-wreck tearjerker, the memoir draws strength from salient observations . . . startlingly lucid descriptions."—Publishers Weekly
"[A] gritty, vibrant, memoir brings this chaotic frenzy to life...through disaster and despair to end in hope. "—Peter C Whybrow, MD, author A Mood Apart
"Filled with gorgeous writing...Echoes of William Styron abound."—Demitri F. Papolos, MD and Janice Papolos, authors of The Bipolar Child
"Once again, Terri Cheney has written an educational but bittersweet book that moved me deeply."—Muffy Walker, MSN, MBA, President, International Bipolar Foundation
"Rewind the life of any adult with bipolar and you will find a childhood we would all desperately like to forget. Terri Cheney unflinchingly remembers...at long last, someone with the courage to break the silence."—John McManamy, author of Living Well with Depression and Bipolar Disorder
"Her story is a sound first step toward understanding your child's pain and finding solutions."—Publishers Weekly
"As the father of an adult son with a severe mental illness, I found myself choking with emotion as I read Terri Cheney's riveting and illuminating account of her childhood growing-up with bipolar disorder. What did I miss as a loving father? Were there signs? Could I have saved my son? Cheney provides us with important insights from the eyes of the most innocent among us--our very own children."—Pete Earley, New York Times bestselling author of CRAZY: A Father's Search Through America's Mental Health Madness