Terri Cheney

Terri Cheney is the author of the New York Times bestseller Manic: A Memoir, which was translated into eight foreign languages. Terri’s writings and commentary about bipolar disorder have also been featured in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Huffington Post, NPR, PsychologyToday.com, and countless articles and popular blogs. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Saks Institute for Mental Health Law, Policy, and Ethics at USC, the Honorary Board of Directors of the International Bipolar Foundation, and the Board of Directors of Project Return Peer Support Network. She also served on the Community Advisory Board of the UCLA Mood Disorders Research Program. She founded and facilitates a weekly mental health support group at UCLA’s Neuropsychiatric Institute. She currently lives in Los Angeles.