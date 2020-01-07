Modern Madness





With suicide rates exploding and the rates of mental health diagnoses increasing, there has never been a greater need to grapple with the complexities of the troubled mind.

Terri Cheney knows this first hand. In her bestselling memoir,, Cheney offered a gripping, no-holds-barred account of her bipolar disorder that nearly killed her. Now, in, she brings her narrative gifts to a book that is rich with practical insight. Structured like an owner’s manual (e.g., Instructions for Use, Troubleshooting, Maintenance, Warranties), Cheney portrays the experience of mental illness from the inside out, drawing on her own struggle and recovery to illuminate a world that often seems forbidding or frightening. Using narrative as a springboard, Cheney explores broader issues common to all diagnoses, like stigma, coping skills, relationship dilemmas, and the vicissitudes of treatment. With a clear focus on the need for acceptance, both personal and public,is riveting, heartbreaking, and ultimately, hopeful. Not just for readers with a diagnosis, it will be invaluable for anyone looking to understand mental illness.