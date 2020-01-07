Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Modern Madness
An Owner's Manual
The NYT bestselling author tackles one of the most urgent and compelling questions of our times: What does mental illness look like, and what can we do about it?Read More
Terri Cheney knows this first hand. In her bestselling memoir, Manic, Cheney offered a gripping, no-holds-barred account of her bipolar disorder that nearly killed her. Now, in Tell Me Where It Hurts, she brings her narrative gifts to a book that is rich with practical insight. Structured like an owner’s manual (e.g., Instructions for Use, Troubleshooting, Maintenance, Warranties), Cheney portrays the experience of mental illness from the inside out, drawing on her own struggle and recovery to illuminate a world that often seems forbidding or frightening. Using narrative as a springboard, Cheney explores broader issues common to all diagnoses, like stigma, coping skills, relationship dilemmas, and the vicissitudes of treatment. With a clear focus on the need for acceptance, both personal and public, Tell Me Where It Hurts is riveting, heartbreaking, and ultimately, hopeful. Not just for readers with a diagnosis, it will be invaluable for anyone looking to understand mental illness.
With suicide rates exploding and the rates of mental health diagnoses increasing, there has never been a greater need to grapple with the complexities of the troubled mind.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Terri Cheney paints a compelling picture of the mind of someone with mental illness, helping us to understand what it must feel like and causing us to sympathize with, not fear, those who suffer. Her book is a real stigma-buster -- and a must-read."—Elyn Saks, author of New York Times bestseller The Center Cannot Hold: My Journey Through Madness, 2009 MacArthur Genius recipient
"I've read dozens of books and articles while researching my documentary about bipolar disorder, "Of Two Minds." Nothing illustrates the humanity of someone living with a mental illness like Terri's stories -- all told with warmth, humor, exquisite language, and unwavering honesty."—Lisa Klein, director, Of Two Minds and The S Word
Praise for Manic"Cheney's chilling account of her struggle with bipolar disorder brilliantly evokes the brutal nature of her disease. Manic . . . has heart and soul to spare."—People
"Cheney's book is a gut-wrenching ride."—Los Angeles Times
"Superb . . . Cheney's remarkable chronicle of her painful odyssey is as eloquent as it is brave. It is also profoundly necessary, both for her and for us."—Providence Journal
"With evocative imagery . . . Cheney conjures life at the mercy of a brain chemistry that yanks her from 'soul-starving' despair to raucous exuberance, impetuous pursuits to paralyzing lethargy . . . More than a train-wreck tearjerker, the memoir draws strength from salient observations . . . startlingly lucid descriptions."—Publishers Weekly
"Cheney writes with passionate clarity."—Boston Globe
"[A] gritty, vibrant, memoir brings this chaotic frenzy to life...through disaster and despair to end in hope. "—Peter C Whybrow, MD, author A Mood Apart
"This is a poignant and compelling memoir ...The writing is outstanding, the story is gripping."—Dr. Lori Altshuler, Director of the UCLA Mood Disorders Research Program
"Cheney brilliantly brings us along on her haunting and riveting journey of bipolar disorder. ...MANIC is extremely powerful."—Andy Behrman, author of Electroboy: A Memoir of Mania
"Filled with gorgeous writing...Echoes of William Styron abound."—Demitri F. Papolos, MD and Janice Papolos, authors of The Bipolar Child
"Amazing and powerful...[MANIC] forces the reader into Cheney's bipolar world, into her deep and fearful depressions mixed with her giddy, high-flying manic moods."—Orange County Register
Praise for The Dark Side of Innocence
"The Dark Side of Innocence is a magnificent depiction of the ravages of bipolar illness in childhood. Cheney has the wondrous ability to put herself back in the mind of a child, and we feel with her the exhilarating highs and desperate lows, as well as the terrifying confusion created by an illness for which she had no name...In an age when more and more people recognize that bipolar disorder may affect children too, Cheney's intensely personal account provides much-needed hope and understanding about a highly stigmatized illness. A real "tour de force"."—Elyn Saks, author of The Center Cannot Hold: My Journey Through Madness, and recipient of the 2009 MacArthur Award
"Once again, Terri Cheney has written an educational but bittersweet book that moved me deeply."—Muffy Walker, MSN, MBA, President, International Bipolar Foundation
"Rewind the life of any adult with bipolar and you will find a childhood we would all desperately like to forget. Terri Cheney unflinchingly remembers...at long last, someone with the courage to break the silence."—John McManamy, author of Living Well with Depression and Bipolar Disorder
"This will be big."—Library Journal
"Eloquent, riveting...a tale that is hard to set aside."—Ed Renehan, author of The Lion's Pride
"Cheney gives us a poignant, enlightening view of her struggles as a child."—The Daily Beast
"Her story is a sound first step toward understanding your child's pain and finding solutions."—Publishers Weekly
"As the father of an adult son with a severe mental illness, I found myself choking with emotion as I read Terri Cheney's riveting and illuminating account of her childhood growing-up with bipolar disorder. What did I miss as a loving father? Were there signs? Could I have saved my son? Cheney provides us with important insights from the eyes of the most innocent among us--our very own children."—Pete Earley, New York Times bestselling author of CRAZY: A Father's Search Through America's Mental Health Madness