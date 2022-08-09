Orders over $45 ship FREE

Grow the F*ck Up
Grow the F*ck Up

How to Be an Adult and Get Treated Like One

by Sarah Knight

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

Voracious

ISBN-13

9780316473330

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / General

Description

A no-bullsh*t bible for the modern adult—the newest “No F*cks Given Guide” in the multi-million copy bestselling self-help series 

Whether you’re freshly of-age or you’ve been at this adulting gig for a while and haven’t quite gotten the hang of it, this collection of practical, no-nonsense advice from New York Times bestselling “anti-guru” Sarah Knight will help you achieve your ideal grown-up form—and reap the rewards. 
 
Putting her sweary, hilarious twist on classic parental decrees like “Stop whining” and “Go clean up that mess!,” Sarah teaches you essential life skills—like effectively communicating your needs and taking accountability for your actions—and then how to use those skills to turn grown-up responsibilities into daily opportunities for increased happiness, satisfaction, and success.
 
Packed with tips, strategies, and hundreds of real-life examples of adulting wisely and well, Grow the F*ck Up is the perfect read for anyone—at any age—looking to become more independent, resourceful, and self-sufficient, and have lots of fun along the way.

What's Inside

A No F*cks Given Guide