Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Grow the F*ck Up
How to Be an Adult and Get Treated Like One
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A no-bullsh*t bible for the modern adult—the newest “No F*cks Given Guide” in the multi-million copy bestselling self-help series
Whether you’re freshly of-age or you’ve been at this adulting gig for a while and haven’t quite gotten the hang of it, this collection of practical, no-nonsense advice from New York Times bestselling “anti-guru” Sarah Knight will help you achieve your ideal grown-up form—and reap the rewards.
Putting her sweary, hilarious twist on classic parental decrees like “Stop whining” and “Go clean up that mess!,” Sarah teaches you essential life skills—like effectively communicating your needs and taking accountability for your actions—and then how to use those skills to turn grown-up responsibilities into daily opportunities for increased happiness, satisfaction, and success.
Packed with tips, strategies, and hundreds of real-life examples of adulting wisely and well, Grow the F*ck Up is the perfect read for anyone—at any age—looking to become more independent, resourceful, and self-sufficient, and have lots of fun along the way.
Whether you’re freshly of-age or you’ve been at this adulting gig for a while and haven’t quite gotten the hang of it, this collection of practical, no-nonsense advice from New York Times bestselling “anti-guru” Sarah Knight will help you achieve your ideal grown-up form—and reap the rewards.
Putting her sweary, hilarious twist on classic parental decrees like “Stop whining” and “Go clean up that mess!,” Sarah teaches you essential life skills—like effectively communicating your needs and taking accountability for your actions—and then how to use those skills to turn grown-up responsibilities into daily opportunities for increased happiness, satisfaction, and success.
Packed with tips, strategies, and hundreds of real-life examples of adulting wisely and well, Grow the F*ck Up is the perfect read for anyone—at any age—looking to become more independent, resourceful, and self-sufficient, and have lots of fun along the way.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use