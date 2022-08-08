Description

A no-bullsh*t bible for the modern adult—the newest “No F*cks Given Guide” in the multi-million copy bestselling self-help series



Whether you’re freshly of-age or you’ve been at this adulting gig for a while and haven’t quite gotten the hang of it, this collection of practical, no-nonsense advice from New York Times bestselling “anti-guru” Sarah Knight will help you achieve your ideal grown-up form—and reap the rewards.



Putting her sweary, hilarious twist on classic parental decrees like “Stop whining” and “Go clean up that mess!,” Sarah teaches you essential life skills—like effectively communicating your needs and taking accountability for your actions—and then how to use those skills to turn grown-up responsibilities into daily opportunities for increased happiness, satisfaction, and success.



Packed with tips, strategies, and hundreds of real-life examples of adulting wisely and well, Grow the F*ck Up is the perfect read for anyone—at any age—looking to become more independent, resourceful, and self-sufficient, and have lots of fun along the way.