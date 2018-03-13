Toilet Training without Tears and Trauma

You Can Manage Your Child’s Toilet Training without Tears or Trauma



Child development expert Penny Warner and pediatrician Dr. Paula Kelly have developed a simple, easy-to-use method for helping ensure a stress-free toilet-training experience for parents and children. This book provides up-to-date information based on the latest research, including Dr. Kelly’s answers to the most commonly asked questions. You’ll find “Quick Tips” from experienced parents, information about the latest equipment on the market, and ideas for evaluating your child’s readiness. Toilet Training without Tears or Trauma covers all the important topics including: • Understanding your child’s development • Developing your child’s physical skills • Using doll play to enhance the process • Promoting overnight dryness • Troubleshooting problems • Knowing when to call the doctor