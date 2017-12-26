Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Paula Kelly, MD
By the Author
First Year Baby Care (2016)
Babies Didn’t Come with Instructions…Until Now! Keep this easy-to-use book handy, so you can get the latest medical advice whenever you need help!It provides up-to-date…
Toilet Training without Tears and Trauma
You Can Manage Your Child’s Toilet Training without Tears or TraumaChild development expert Penny Warner and pediatrician Dr. Paula Kelly have developed a simple, easy-to-use…
Baby & Child Emergency First-Aid
This first-aid handbook is the first thing you should reach for when your child has an emergency. It is designed to help people with limited…