Penny Warner
By the Author
Play & Learn Ebook Bundle
The Most Complete Book of Games and Learning Activities for Babies & Preschoolers!Child development expert Penny Warner offers over 300 illustrated ideas for games and…
Toilet Training without Tears and Trauma
You Can Manage Your Child’s Toilet Training without Tears or TraumaChild development expert Penny Warner and pediatrician Dr. Paula Kelly have developed a simple, easy-to-use…
Preschooler Play & Learn
The Most Complete Book of Games and Learning Activities for Preschoolers! Child development expert Penny Warner offers 150 illustrated ideas for games and activities designed…
Baby Play And Learn
Baby Play & Learn was created by child-development expert Penny Warner who offers 160 ideas for games and activities that provide hours of developmental learning…
Mystery of the Missing Mustangs
Four Courageous Scouts Search for the Missing Mustangs!The four fearless scouts from Troop 13 are back again for another wild adventure, this time at a…
Mystery of the Haunted Cave
Four Courageous Scouts Go for the Gold!Thirteen-year-old Becca and her friends Sierra, CJ, and Jonnie are determined to win the gold medal for Troop 13…