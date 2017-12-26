Penny Warner

Penny Warner has a master’s degree in special education and twenty years of experience as a child development instructor at Diablo Valley College and Chabot College in California. She is also the author of over thirty books for parents and children, including: 365 Baby Care Tips, 365 Toddler Tips, Toilet Training without Tears or Trauma, Kids Party Games & Activities, and Games People Play. She lives in California and has two grown children.