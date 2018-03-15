Play & Learn Ebook Bundle

The Most Complete Book of Games and Learning Activities for Babies & Preschoolers!



Child development expert Penny Warner offers over 300 illustrated ideas for games and activities designed to stimulate your child’s learning and development. For each game and activity, The Play & Learn Bundle includes: recommended ages, a list of the skills that your child learns through play, a detailed list of easy-to-find materials, step-by-step instruction, clear illustrations, variations for added fun and enhanced learning, and safety tips and other helpful hints. The Baby and Preschooler Play & Learn Bundle is designed to help children reach their full potential and have a good time along the way. It is a quick and easy reference guide full of new ideas for busy parents.