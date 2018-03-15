Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Play & Learn Ebook Bundle
The Most Complete Book of Games and Learning Activities for Babies & Preschoolers!Read More
Child development expert Penny Warner offers over 300 illustrated ideas for games and activities designed to stimulate your child’s learning and development. For each game and activity, The Play & Learn Bundle includes: recommended ages, a list of the skills that your child learns through play, a detailed list of easy-to-find materials, step-by-step instruction, clear illustrations, variations for added fun and enhanced learning, and safety tips and other helpful hints. The Baby and Preschooler Play & Learn Bundle is designed to help children reach their full potential and have a good time along the way. It is a quick and easy reference guide full of new ideas for busy parents.
Child development expert Penny Warner offers over 300 illustrated ideas for games and activities designed to stimulate your child’s learning and development. For each game and activity, The Play & Learn Bundle includes: recommended ages, a list of the skills that your child learns through play, a detailed list of easy-to-find materials, step-by-step instruction, clear illustrations, variations for added fun and enhanced learning, and safety tips and other helpful hints. The Baby and Preschooler Play & Learn Bundle is designed to help children reach their full potential and have a good time along the way. It is a quick and easy reference guide full of new ideas for busy parents.
Edition: Digital original
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use