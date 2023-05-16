Description

67% of Americans do not have a college degree. Christopher Zara is one of them.



Boldly honest, wryly funny, and utterly open-hearted, Uneducated is one diploma-less journalist’s map of our growing educational divide and, ultimately, a challenge: in our credential-obsessed world, what is the true value of a college degree? For Christopher Zara, this is the professional minefield he has had to navigate since the day he walked out the double doors of his New Jersey high school and never looked back.



From a school for “troubled kids,” to contending with his identity in the burgeoning punk scene of the 80s; a stint as an ice cream scooper as he got clean in Florida to an unpaid internship in New York in his thirties, Christopher spent years contending with skeptical hiring managers and his own imposter syndrome before breaking into the world of journalism—only to be confronted by a pedigree-obsessed industry. As Christopher navigated the world of the elite and saw the realities of the education gap firsthand, he realized he needed to confront the label he had been quietly holding in: what it meant to be part of the “white working class”—whatever that meant.

