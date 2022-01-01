Orders over $45 ship FREE
Christopher Zara
Christopher Zara is an author and journalist who writes about culture, media, business, and technology. He is a senior editor at Fast Company, where he runs the news desk, and was previously a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business Weekly. Christopher lives on the Upper West Side with his wife and their cat, Jimmy Carter McPickles, who is officially on the lease.Read More
By the Author
Uneducated
67% of Americans do not have a college degree. Christopher Zara is one of them. Boldly honest, wryly funny, and utterly open-hearted, Uneducated is one…