"In this engaging book, Shalini Shankar tells the story of the extraordinary kids who participate in competitive spelling bees, and through them, in turn, the story of Generation Z. Shankar shows us how these kids become entrepreneurs of their own lives, and do it with amazing discipline, poise, and good spirit."—Sherry Ortner, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology at UCLA

"Fascinating. Shalini Shankar uses the spelling bee as a lens into the world of Gen Z, illuminating its contours and giving us all a chance to reflect on what it means to grow up."

—Angela Duckworth, author of Grit

"Spelling stichomythia or gesellschaft in front of a television audience of millions isn't just about hundreds of hours of study and dedication. As Shalini Shankar's exploration of the culture of spelling bees shows, the orthographic feats of a handful of driven children reflect much more -- about intellectual competition, the immigrant experience, and the pursuit of success in modern America."—Stefan Fatsis, author of Word Freak: Heartbreak, Triumph, Genius, and Obsession in the World of Competitive Scrabble Players