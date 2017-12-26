Baby Play And Learn


160 Games and Learning Activities for the First Three Years

by Penny Warner

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780671316556

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.49

ON SALE: April 1st 1999

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Activities

PAGE COUNT: 192

The Most Complete Book of Games and Learning Activities for Babies and Toddlers

A baby’s most rapid period of growth and development takes place during the first three years. That’s why child development expert Penny Warner offers 160 age-appropriate ideas for games and activities that will provide hours of developmental learning opportunities and rewards for babies.

For each game and activity, Baby Play & Learn includes:
  • A bulleted list of skills the baby learns through play, such as thinking, language, motor control, problem solving, and imagination;
  • Step-by-step instructions;
  • Clearly marked recommended ages;
  • A detailed list of easy-to-find materials;
  • Variations for added fun and enhanced learning;
  • Safety tips to make sure the baby doesn’t get hurt while playing;
  • Illustrations demonstrating how to play.


Baby Play & Learn is designed to help children reach their full potential and have a good time along the way.

