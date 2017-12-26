Baby Play And Learn

The Most Complete Book of Games and Learning Activities for Babies and Toddlers
A baby’s most rapid period of growth and development takes place during the first three years. That’s why child development expert Penny Warner offers 160 age-appropriate ideas for games and activities that will provide hours of developmental learning opportunities and rewards for babies.
For each game and activity, Baby Play & Learn includes:
Baby Play & Learn is designed to help children reach their full potential and have a good time along the way.
- A bulleted list of skills the baby learns through play, such as thinking, language, motor control, problem solving, and imagination;
- Step-by-step instructions;
- Clearly marked recommended ages;
- A detailed list of easy-to-find materials;
- Variations for added fun and enhanced learning;
- Safety tips to make sure the baby doesn’t get hurt while playing;
- Illustrations demonstrating how to play.
