Baby Play And Learn

A child’s most rapid period of growth and development takes place during the first three years. That’s why child development expert Penny Warner offers 160 age-appropriate ideas for games and activities that will provide hours of developmental learning opportunities and rewards for babies. For each game and activity, Baby Play & Learn includes a bulleted list of skills the baby learns through play, step-by-step instructions, a detailed list of easy-to-find materials, variations for added fun and enhanced learning, safety tips, and illustrations demonstrating “how to play.” Baby Play & Learn is designed to help children reach their full potential and have a good time along the way. It is a quick and easy reference guide full of new ideas for busy parents.