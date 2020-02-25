Oliver and his Egg

Read along with Hyperion! In this follow-up to Oliver and his Alligator, Oliver spots a rock on the playground. But it’s not just any rock???he’s sure it’s a dinosaur egg. And once it hatches, he has the best new friend he could ask for. They sail to a deserted island and even launch into outer space. But as great as it is to travel with his dinosaur alone, something is missing….Follow along with word-for-word narration as Oliver realizes that it is even more fun when all of his friends bring their imaginations along for the ride!