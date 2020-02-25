Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Oliver and his Egg
A Read-Along Book
Read along with Hyperion! In this follow-up to Oliver and his Alligator, Oliver spots a rock on the playground. But it’s not just any rock???he’s sure it’s a dinosaur egg. And once it hatches, he has the best new friend he could ask for. They sail to a deserted island and even launch into outer space. But as great as it is to travel with his dinosaur alone, something is missing….Follow along with word-for-word narration as Oliver realizes that it is even more fun when all of his friends bring their imaginations along for the ride!Read More
Edition: Enhanced Edition
PRAISE FOR OLIVER AND HIS ALLIGATOR
"A comfortable story to help ease young readers with their own transitions."—Booklist Online
* "The simple, spare pastel pencil and digitally colored illustrations masterfully use both white space and the page turn to add to the humor."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"The pink-cheeked little boy and his classmates are simply sketched but brimming with individuality. Young readers who are about to begin school will identify with the hero of this quirky story."—School Library Journal
"Schmid focuses on how a child uses imagination to devour, and finally to conquer, a fear of socializing."—Publishers Weekly
