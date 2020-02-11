Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Paul Schmid

Paul Schmid is the author and illustrator of Oliver and his Alligator, A Pet for Petunia, Petunia Goes Wild, and Hugs from Pearl. In 2010, he was awarded a month-long fellowship with Maurice Sendak. He lives in Seattle with his wife, Linda, and their daughter, Anna, but no dinosaurs. Visit him at http://www.paulschmidbooks.com.
