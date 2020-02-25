Oliver and his Alligator

Read along with Hyperion! Oliver is nervous about the first day of school, so he picks up an alligator at the swamp, just in case. And boy, does it come in handy! Whenever anything scares Oliver???be it a teacher, a classmate, or the prospect of learning everything???the alligator makes the problem go away. Quickly, school becomes much simpler . . . and a little lonely. But Oliver knows just what to do! Follow along with word-for-word narration as Oliver overcomes first day of school jitters in Paul Schmid’s gentle, funny tale that is destined to become a modern classic that fans of Olivia and Kevin Henkes’ books will love.