The Shapes of Spring

A spring-themed picture book that stresses warmth and kindness towards others, written by an experienced author-illustrator with a strong sales track!

Oval painted eggs hidden in the yard. Circular chicks bouncing in spring meadows. Rectangular teeth on a fluffy white bunny, spreading spring-time cheer to all. Help little ones identify basic shapes while spreading some joy this spring in the next book by author-illustrator Jill Howarth.