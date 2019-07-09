The Shapes of Spring

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Oval painted eggs hidden in the yard. Circular chicks bouncing in spring meadows. Rectangular teeth on a fluffy white bunny, spreading spring-time cheer to all. Help little ones identify basic shapes while spreading some joy this spring in the next book by author-illustrator Jill Howarth.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Size & Shape

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780762466917

ebook
What's Inside

