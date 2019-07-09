Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Shapes of Spring
Oval painted eggs hidden in the yard. Circular chicks bouncing in spring meadows. Rectangular teeth on a fluffy white bunny, spreading spring-time cheer to all. Help little ones identify basic shapes while spreading some joy this spring in the next book by author-illustrator Jill Howarth.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use