Oliver and His Egg
When Oliver spots a rock on the playground, he knows it’s not just any rock–he’s sure it’s a dinosaur egg. And once it hatches, he has the best new friend he could ask for. They sail to a deserted island and even launch into outer space. But as great as it is to travel with his dinosaur alone, Oliver realizes that it is even more fun when all of his friends bring their imaginations along for the ride!
This jubilant celebration of playing pretend is now available as a board book.
Board book
"Schmid's illustrations . . . [are] appealingly cuddly."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"Fanciful fun that young artistic introverts, in particular, will find reassuring."—Booklist Online
"The illustrations . . . make masterful use of white space and page turns."—Kirkus Reviews
"A good choice for group sharing."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR OLIVER AND HIS ALLIGATOR —2014 Bank Street Best Children's Book of the Year
PRAISE FOR OLIVER AND HIS ALLIGATOR —2013 BookPage Best Children's Book