Oliver and His Egg





This jubilant celebration of playing pretend is now available as a board book.

When Oliver spots a rock on the playground, he knows it’s not just any rock–he’s sure it’s a dinosaur egg. And once it hatches, he has the best new friend he could ask for. They sail to a deserted island and even launch into outer space. But as great as it is to travel with his dinosaur alone, Oliver realizes that it is even more fun when all of his friends bring their imaginations along for the ride!