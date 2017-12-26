The Simple Guide to Having a Baby (2016)

The simple way to learn about pregnancy, giving birth, and caring for your baby.



This accessible, easy-to-read guide is a simplified version of the best-selling — Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn — for expectant parents who want only the most important, need-to-know, how-to information. The book tells readers: how to stay healthy during pregnancy, how to handle labor pain and birth, and how to care for a new baby. Using clear and simple language, it includes:

<BR Advice on what to do and what not to do during pregnancy



Descriptions of easy exercises to help you stay healthy and feel better



Information on what to expect during labor and birth



Ways to deal with childbirth pain



Helpful hints on breastfeeding and being a parent