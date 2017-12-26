The Simple Guide to Having a Baby (2016)
The Simple Guide to Having a Baby (2016)

What You Need to Know

by Parent Trust for Washington Children

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781501112713

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: September 20th 2016

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting / General

PAGE COUNT: 208

The simple way to learn about pregnancy, giving birth, and caring for your baby.

This accessible, easy-to-read guide is a simplified version of the best-selling — Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn — for expectant parents who want only the most important, need-to-know, how-to information. The book tells readers: how to stay healthy during pregnancy, how to handle labor pain and birth, and how to care for a new baby. Using clear and simple language, it includes:
<BR Advice on what to do and what not to do during pregnancy

Descriptions of easy exercises to help you stay healthy and feel better

Information on what to expect during labor and birth

Ways to deal with childbirth pain

Helpful hints on breastfeeding and being a parent

