The Simple Guide To Having A Baby (2016)

What You Need to Know

The simple way to learn about pregnancy, giving birth, and caring for your baby.

This accessible, easy-to-read guide is a simplified version of the best-selling “Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn” for expectant parents who want only the most important, need-to-know, how-to information. The book tells readers: how to stay healthy during pregnancy, how to handle labor pain and birth, and how to care for a new baby. Using clear and simple language, it includes:

• Advice on what to do and what not to do during pregnancy

• Descriptions of easy exercises to help you stay healthy and feel better

• Information on what to expect during labor and birth

• Ways to deal with childbirth pain

• Helpful hints on breastfeeding and being a parent
Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting

On Sale: September 20th 2016

Price: $1.99 / $2.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9781451670790

