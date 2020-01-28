Parent Trust for Washington Children

Penny Simkin, a physical therapist, has been a childbirth educator and doula since 1968. She trains childbirth educators, doulas, and doula-trainers and frequently conducts workshops for doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals.



Janet Whalley, a registered nurse and lactation consultant (IBCLC), has been a childbirth educator since 1975.



Ann Keppler, a registered nurse, parish nurse, and lactation specialist, has taught childbirth classes and new-parent classes since 1975.