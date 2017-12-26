Guia sencilla para tener un bebe [The Simple Guide to Having a Baby]

Now available in Spanish: The Simple Guide to Having a Baby (Guía Sencilla Para Tener Un Bebé). It’s a keep-it-simple, just-the-basics guide to pregnancy and childbirth for expectant parents who do not want to be overwhelmed by too much information.



Finally, a Spanish edition of The Simple Guide to Having a Baby written by the authors of the million-copy selling Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn. It’s a simple, just-the-facts guide to pregnancy and childbirth for expectant parents who want only the most important, how-to information on pregnancy, childbirth, and newborn care. The book addresses such concerns as how to stay healthy during pregnancy, how to handle labor pain and birth, and how to care for a new baby. It communicates the most salient information in simple, clear language any Spanish reader can understand.