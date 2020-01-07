Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Pride and Prejudice and Math
A new STEAM-based board book series for the literature and book lover that teaches toddlers basic math skills.Read More
Pride & Prejudice & Math is the first in the Classic Concepts board books series that teaches STEAM skills through characters and stories from classic literature. Join the cast of Jane Austen’s timeless novel as your little one learns basic math skills, such as addition, subtraction, geometry, and spatial recognition.
