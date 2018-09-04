Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Is the Construction Worker
Available as a board book for our youngest readers, this step-by-step journey will delight little ones as a construction worker goes about her day on the job. With compelling details, vibrant color, and a driving rhythm, This Is the Construction Worker builds up excitement as the high rise project in the illustrations grows taller and taller. Emphasizing teamwork and camaraderie, this story is perfect for vehicle lovers and all young fans of busy activity!
