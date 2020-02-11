Laura Godwin, also known as Nola Buck, is the author of many popular picture books for children, including Oh, Cats!; Owl Sees Owl; This Is the Firefighter; and Christmas in the Manger. She is also the author of the best-selling Doll People series with Ann M. Martin. Born and raised in Alberta, Canada, she now lives in New York City.

Julian Hector is the author/illustrator of The Little Matador and The Gentleman Bug, as well as the illustrator of This Is the Firefighter by Laura Godwin. He was born in Los Angeles, raised in Driftwood, Texas by two biologists, and studied at Parsons the New School for Design in New York City. He lives in Austin, TX with his greyhound, Vespa. Visit Julian online at http://www.julianhector.com