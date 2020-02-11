Ann M Martin

ANN M. MARTIN is the author of many books for young readers, including Rain Reign, Belle Teal, A Dog’s Life, and A Corner of the Universe, a 2003 Newbery Honor Book. She is also the author of the Baby-sitters Club series and the Family Tree series. Ms. Martin makes her home in upstate New York.



LAURA GODWIN, also known as Nola Buck, is the author of many popular picture books for children, including Oh, Cats!; One Moon, Two Cats; This Is the Firefighter; and Christmas in the Manger. Born and raised in Alberta, Canada, she now lives in New York City.





BRETT HELQUIST is the illustrator of the best-selling A Series of Unfortunate Events books, as well as many other popular titles. He worked as a graphic designer before becoming a full-time illustrator. Brett lives with his family in Brooklyn, New York. See more of his work online at bretthelquist.com.