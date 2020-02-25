Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This is the Construction Worker
Young readers will delight in this step-by-step journey as a construction worker goes about her day on the job. With compelling details, vibrant color, and a driving rhythm, This is the Construction Worker builds up excitement as the high rise project in the illustrations grows taller and taller. Emphasizing teamwork and camaraderie, this story is a great read for home and the classroom, perfect for vehicle lovers and all young fans of busy activity!
