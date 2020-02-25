Templeton Gets His Wish

Praise for Number One Sam: “Pizzoli’s zingy ice-pop colors and dramatically varied page compositions take home the blue ribbon.”

Templeton the cat doesn’t like his parents telling him to clean up, and hedoesn’t like when his brothers steal his toys. So, he makes a wish on a magic diamond, and his family disappears!At first, Templeton is over the moon. He’s free to lounge and play all day, and he never has to take a bath. But being alone might not always be as fun as he’d thought. Will another wish on the magic diamond get Templeton what he really wants?Greg Pizzoli, the Geisel Award-winning author/illustrator of The Watermelon Seed, uses his signature humor, vibrant graphics, and a touch of magic to bring this mischievous tabby to life.