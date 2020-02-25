Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Templeton Gets His Wish
A Read-Along
Templeton the cat doesn’t like his parents telling him to clean up, and he really doesn’t like when his brothers steal his toys. So, he makes a wish on a magic diamond, and his family disappears!Read More
At first, Templeton is over the moon. He’s free to lounge and play all day, and he never has to take a bath. But being alone might not always be as fun as he’d thought. Will another wish on the magic diamond get Templeton what he really wants?
Greg Pizzoli, the Geisel Award-winning author/illustrator of The Watermelon Seed, uses his signature humor, vibrant graphics, and a touch of magic to bring this mischievous tabby to life.
Praise for Number One Sam:
“The illustrations, done in a graphic, flat-color style with simple linework, recall the cheerful stylings of Ed Emberley and Roger Hargreaves. While Pizzoli uses the computer to arrange his compositions, he takes extra care to hand print the pieces. Done in a three-color printing, the silk screen offers a toothiness to the page, giving fruit, animal and emotions more substance.”
“With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor.”
“Pizzoli’s zingy ice-pop colors and dramatically varied page compositions take home the blue ribbon.”
* “[A] class act.”
* “[A]nother winner from Pizzoli.”
* “[A]nother winner from Pizzoli.”
* “‘[A] popular choice at storytimes.” –School Library Journal
“Pizzoli’s talent with color, easy-to-read words, and humor is something to behold . . . This one does it all.”
“Pizzoli’s follow-up to the 2014 Geisel Award?winning The Watermelon Seed . . . pull[s] off a far more emotional feat than you’d expect.”
–Booklist
“Pizzoli’s follow-up to the 2014 Geisel Award?winning The Watermelon Seed . . . pull[s] off a far more emotional feat than you’d expect.”
“[T]his will zoom off shelves.”
–Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books
Praise for The Watermelon Seed:
Winner of the 2014 Theodor Seuss Geisel Award
“Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor.”
* “It’s an expert debut…”
* “Children will love this hilarious book…The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase.”
“The illustrations, done in a graphic, flat-color style with simple linework, recall the cheerful stylings of Ed Emberley and Roger Hargreaves. While Pizzoli uses the computer to arrange his compositions, he takes extra care to hand print the pieces. Done in a three-color printing, the silk screen offers a toothiness to the page, giving fruit, animal and emotions more substance.”
“With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor.”
"Pizzoli's follow-up to the 2014 Geisel Award winning The Watermelon Seed . . . again uses cheery Rocky-and-Bullwinkle-style illustrations and sparse text to pull off a far more emotional feat than you'd expect."—Booklist
"Pizzoli's talent with color, easy-to-read words, and humor is something to behold."—Horn Book
"Pizzoli's zingy ice-pop colors and dramatically varied page compositions take home the blue ribbon."—New York Times
"[T]his will zoom off shelves."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
* "Pizzoli's use of four-color art provides an airy, uncluttered vision for his story that will definitely attract children. The simple yet exciting text drives the story forward and will make it a popular choice at storytimes."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "[A] class act."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
Winner of the 2014 Theodor Seuss Geisel Award
"Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor."—New York Times
"Screen printing allows for sweet intensity and subtle textures in Ben Day dots and overprinting, while the pared-down simplicity of the spreads and lively incorporation of text into the images provides graphic oomph that will reach the back row of the storytime rug."—The Bulletin for the Center of Children's Books
"The illustrations, done in a graphic, flat-color style with simple linework, recall the cheerful stylings of Ed Emberley and Roger Hargreaves. While Pizzoli uses the computer to arrange his compositions, he takes extra care to hand print the pieces. Done in a three-color printing, the silk screen offers a toothiness to the page, giving fruit, animal and emotions more substance."—Kirkus Reviews
"With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor."—Booklist Online
* "It's an expert debut..."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Children will love this hilarious book...The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "[A]nother winner from Pizzoli."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
