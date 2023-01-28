Free shipping on orders $35+
Building Raised Beds
Easy, Accessible Garden Space for Vegetables and Flowers. A Storey BASICS® Title
Description
For beginning gardeners and homeowners, this handbook shows you exactly how to plan, build, and plant a simple raised bed. Fully illustrated step-by-step instructions make it easy and ensure success! In just a weekend, using a few basic materials and minimal building skills, you can set up a complete garden bed adapted for vegetables, flowers, or herbs.
