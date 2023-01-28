Free shipping on orders $35+

Building Raised Beds
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Building Raised Beds

Easy, Accessible Garden Space for Vegetables and Flowers. A Storey BASICS® Title

by Fern Marshall Bradley

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 29, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Dec 29, 2016

Page Count

80 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612126173

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Vegetables

Description

For beginning gardeners and homeowners, this handbook shows you exactly how to plan, build, and plant a simple raised bed. Fully illustrated step-by-step instructions make it easy and ensure success! In just a weekend, using a few basic materials and minimal building skills, you can set up a complete garden bed adapted for vegetables, flowers, or herbs. 
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Storey Basics